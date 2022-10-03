ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 1:37 PM | 44 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

During Monday's session, 402 companies made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Ra Medical Systems RMED's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 5159.35% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • AMMO POWW shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares hit a yearly low of $67.66. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • United Parcel Service UPS shares hit a yearly low of $159.42. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Nike NKE stock hit $82.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.94%.
  • BlackRock BLK shares moved up 3.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $543.23, drifting up 3.15%.
  • Citigroup C stock hit a yearly low of $41.06. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
  • Estee Lauder Cos EL stock hit $213.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Booking Holdings BKNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1,626.22. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.
  • Colgate-Palmolive CL shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.43. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • ABB ABB shares set a new yearly low of $24.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.
  • Fidelity National Info FIS shares made a new 52-week low of $74.70 on Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • Moody's MCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $242.61 on Monday morning, moving up 2.65%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.18%.
  • Kimberly-Clark KMB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $111.90. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • KKR & Co KKR shares fell to $42.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.91%.
  • Block SQ shares fell to $53.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.
  • Yum Brands YUM stock drifted up 1.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.16.
  • Chunghwa Telecom CHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.09. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Tyson Foods TSN shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.52.
  • Aptiv APTV shares made a new 52-week low of $77.96 on Monday. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM shares hit a yearly low of $71.69. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • eBay EBAY shares set a new 52-week low of $36.18. The stock traded up 1.59%.
  • DoorDash DASH stock hit $47.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Southwest Airlines LUV shares set a new 52-week low of $30.21. The stock traded up 1.48%.
  • Delta Air Lines DAL stock set a new 52-week low of $27.20 on Monday, moving up 1.18%.
  • Deutsche Bank DB shares set a new yearly low of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • Avantor AVTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.55. The stock was up 3.01% on the session.
  • Catalent CTLT shares were up 4.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.19.
  • MongoDB MDB stock hit a yearly low of $185.51. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $55.64. Shares traded up 1.34%.
  • Domino's Pizza DPZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $300.63. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY shares fell to $4.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.58%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Monday morning, moving up 3.03%.
  • Comerica CMA stock set a new 52-week low of $70.64 on Monday, moving up 2.57%.
  • Hasbro HAS shares made a new 52-week low of $66.70 on Monday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Carnival CCL shares set a new yearly low of $6.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Ares Capital ARCC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.53 and moving up 2.67%.
  • American Airlines Group AAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY shares hit a yearly low of $16.52. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
  • AppLovin APP stock hit $19.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.44%.
  • Carnival CUK shares hit a yearly low of $5.80. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.31 on Monday morning, moving up 4.74%.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC shares set a new yearly low of $6.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Zillow Gr Z shares made a new 52-week low of $27.92 on Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Zillow Gr ZG shares fell to $27.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.87%.
  • Invesco IVZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.56. The stock was up 5.04% on the session.
  • Dolby Laboratories DLB shares set a new 52-week low of $64.71. The stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock hit $28.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.33%.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new yearly low of $12.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
  • Starwood Property Trust STWD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.69 and moving up 1.59%.
  • Lufax Holding LU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving down 2.44%.
  • Envista Holdings NVST stock set a new 52-week low of $32.60 on Monday, moving up 1.98%.
  • Five9 FIVN shares moved up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.06, drifting up 0.53%.
  • Cable One CABO stock set a new 52-week low of $847.03 on Monday, moving up 1.25%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.10. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
  • Owl Rock Capital ORCC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.18. The stock traded up 2.46%.
  • Teladoc Health TDOC stock set a new 52-week low of $24.67 on Monday, moving up 1.03%.
  • New York Community NYCB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.47 and moving up 3.17%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares moved up 1.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.94, drifting up 1.75%.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Monday, moving up 3.83%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations HGV shares moved up 3.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.13, drifting up 3.37%.
  • QuantumScape QS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.88%.
  • RingCentral RNG shares hit a yearly low of $37.19. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
  • Wayfair W shares fell to $32.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.7%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding AB shares fell to $34.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.59%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares hit a yearly low of $20.26. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.
  • Independent Bank INDB shares made a new 52-week low of $74.28 on Monday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
  • Rithm Capital RITM shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.37. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.51. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • Amedisys AMED stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $95.53. Shares traded up 1.32%.
  • Grupo Televisa TV stock drifted up 1.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.35.
  • Enstar Gr ESGR stock set a new 52-week low of $169.09 on Monday, moving up 1.31%.
  • Neogen NEOG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.64 and moving down 0.11%.
  • Travel+Leisure TNL stock set a new 52-week low of $33.57 on Monday, moving up 4.51%.
  • BlackBerry BB shares fell to $4.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.17%.
  • Kemper KMPR shares fell to $40.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.33%.
  • Main Street Capital MAIN shares set a new yearly low of $32.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
  • Papa John's International PZZA shares hit a yearly low of $68.62. The stock was up 2.52% on the session.
  • Rapid7 RPD stock hit $42.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.7%.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 5.99% for the day.
  • MGE Energy MGEE shares moved up 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $65.45, drifting up 4.19%.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD shares hit a yearly low of $14.01. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock hit a yearly low of $21.51. The stock was up 4.74% for the day.
  • Fisker FSR stock set a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Monday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Carvana CVNA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.07%.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.50 and moving up 2.19%.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Monday, moving up 4.56%.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $37.33. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust ABR shares fell to $11.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.61%.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock hit $6.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.96%.
  • Life Time Group Hldgs LTH shares set a new 52-week low of $9.52. The stock traded up 2.97%.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares were up 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.53.
  • WeWork WE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock traded up 1.89%.
  • Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares hit a yearly low of $8.13. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
  • Reaves Utility Income UTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.16 and moving up 1.84%.
  • Owens & Minor OMI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $23.64 and moving up 1.37%.
  • Upwork UPWK shares moved up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.27, drifting up 0.59%.
  • Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG shares made a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday. The stock was up 4.6% for the day.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.20 and moving up 0.45%.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares set a new yearly low of $30.55 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.
  • Mercury General MCY shares made a new 52-week low of $27.89 on Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • Nikola NKLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was up 1.56% on the session.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGE stock drifted up 1.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.75.
  • Provident Finl Services PFS shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.28 on Monday morning, moving up 1.74%.
  • Hercules Capital HTGC shares set a new yearly low of $11.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD stock drifted up 0.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.18.
  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Novavax NVAX stock hit a yearly low of $17.12. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
  • Pediatrix Medical Group MD stock drifted up 1.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.31.
  • Angi ANGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Monday morning, moving down 4.92%.
  • Triumph Bancorp TBK shares set a new yearly low of $53.68 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.
  • Sixth Street Specialty TSLX shares hit a yearly low of $16.02. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.84. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.62 on Monday morning, moving up 2.27%.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Monday, moving up 3.11%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares fell to $17.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.06%.
  • First Commonwealth FCF stock hit $12.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Apollo Comml Real Est ARI shares moved up 0.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.92, drifting up 0.9%.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS shares fell to $158.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.93%.
  • Two Harbors Investment TWO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Monday morning, moving up 1.86%.
  • Ladder Cap LADR stock hit a yearly low of $8.67. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance KREF stock hit a yearly low of $15.71. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Knowles KN shares made a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Monday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA stock hit $55.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.39%.
  • PennyMac Mortgage PMT shares hit a yearly low of $11.08. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
  • Rent-A-Center RCII stock set a new 52-week low of $16.82 on Monday, moving up 3.83%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.12.
  • First Foundation FFWM shares set a new 52-week low of $17.92. The stock traded up 0.98%.
  • Customers Bancorp CUBI shares were up 3.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.21.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded up 1.33%.
  • E W Scripps SSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22. The stock was up 3.19% on the session.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock drifted down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.58.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.
  • Malibu Boats MBUU shares made a new 52-week low of $46.71 on Monday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
  • Solid Power SLDP stock hit $5.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.66%.
  • Radius Global Infr RADI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Monday. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.
  • Beyond Meat BYND stock drifted up 3.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.84.
  • Zuora ZUO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.03%.
  • Barings BDC BBDC shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.04.
  • Brookline Bancorp BRKL shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.59 on Monday morning, moving up 1.46%.
  • Membership Collective MCG shares moved down 4.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.50, drifting down 4.03%.
  • Gogoro GGR shares moved down 2.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.60, drifting down 2.92%.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock traded up 1.84%.
  • Controladora Vuela VLRS shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was up 5.65% on the session.
  • Amerant Bancorp AMTB shares moved up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.48, drifting up 0.64%.
  • BrightSpire Capital BRSP shares set a new yearly low of $6.13 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit $1.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.72%.
  • Heska HSKA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $71.42. Shares traded up 2.61%.
  • Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.30. Shares traded up 1.54%.
  • Bain Capital Specialty BCSF shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Byline Bancorp BY shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Monday morning, moving up 1.23%.
  • TH International THCH shares were down 5.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.14.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock set a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Monday, moving up 0.76%.
  • Conduent CNDT stock hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
  • Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.14 on Monday morning, moving up 0.9%.
  • Dole DOLE shares set a new 52-week low of $7.20. The stock traded up 3.9%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday morning, moving down 3.8%.
  • Ellington Financial EFC stock drifted up 1.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.81.
  • WisdomTree Inv WETF stock drifted up 0.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61.
  • Redwood Trust RWT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock hit $4.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.39%.
  • SLR Investment SLRC shares fell to $12.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock hit $6.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.05%.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.50 and moving up 2.11%.
  • Redfin RDFN shares set a new yearly low of $5.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
  • BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.65. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • BrightSphere Investment BSIG shares moved up 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76, drifting up 0.54%.
  • Eventbrite EB shares fell to $5.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.15%.
  • Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.23 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares hit a yearly low of $7.95. The stock was down 14.63% on the session.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR shares fell to $4.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.77%.
  • Forestar Group FOR shares set a new yearly low of $11.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved up 1.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75, drifting up 1.93%.
  • SomaLogic SLGC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Monday. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 3.83%.
  • HUYA HUYA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Dynex Cap DX stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.29. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares set a new 52-week low of $7.52. The stock traded up 3.69%.
  • ContextLogic WISH stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 5.42% for the day.
  • ATRenew RERE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.12 and moving down 2.17%.
  • Blend Labs BLND shares hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • Tuya TUYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning, moving down 2.21%.
  • Holley HLLY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.10.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Big Lots BIG shares fell to $15.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.57%.
  • ACCO Brands ACCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Monday morning, moving up 3.98%.
  • Capital Southwest CSWC stock hit a yearly low of $16.51. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Similarweb SMWB shares hit a yearly low of $5.85. The stock was up 2.73% on the session.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded up 7.8%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Monday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
  • OneWater Marine ONEW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.
  • Donegal Gr DGICA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.05. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • trivago TRVG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded up 0.93%.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.30. Shares traded up 3.49%.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares moved up 0.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting up 0.8%.
  • PetMed Express PETS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.02. Shares traded down 0.67%.
  • 5E Advanced Materials FEAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.02. The stock was down 7.63% on the session.
  • Tucows TCX stock hit a yearly low of $37.31. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Codexis CDXS shares hit a yearly low of $5.73. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT shares were down 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.66.
  • Columbia Seligman STK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.16 on Monday, moving up 1.51%.
  • Garrett Motion GTX shares moved up 3.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57, drifting up 3.89%.
  • Pennant Park Investment PNNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Monday morning, moving up 2.29%.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit $5.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.27%.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Monday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.12 and moving up 1.35%.
  • OneSpan OSPN stock hit $8.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares set a new yearly low of $6.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
  • AMMO POWW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.85. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.39. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • I-MAB IMAB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit $0.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.83%.
  • Reservoir Media RSVR stock hit a yearly low of $4.79. The stock was up 4.1% for the day.
  • LendingTree TREE shares set a new 52-week low of $23.22. The stock traded up 3.74%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock drifted down 3.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.95.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $7.96. The stock traded up 1.22%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving up 3.33%.
  • CarParts.com PRTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.98. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.13 and moving down 7.94%.
  • Marine Prods MPX shares set a new 52-week low of $7.77. The stock traded down 1.22%.
  • Manitowoc Co MTW shares fell to $7.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.13%.
  • Absci ABSI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Rite Aid RAD shares made a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Monday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
  • Astronics ATRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.56%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares fell to $9.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.55%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance HRZN shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.67.
  • BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.31. Shares traded up 0.99%.
  • Saratoga Investment SAR stock set a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday, moving down 0.31%.
  • Groupon GRPN shares set a new yearly low of $7.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Monday morning, moving down 0.85%.
  • Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit $3.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.17%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday morning, moving down 1.93%.
  • NexPoint Real Estate NREF stock drifted up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16.
  • EHang Holdings EH shares were down 5.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.94.
  • Gannett Co GCI shares moved up 0.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48, drifting up 0.33%.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Sono Group SEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.45. Shares traded down 2.36%.
  • HF Foods Group HFFG stock drifted up 0.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86.
  • Volta VLTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.24%.
  • Home Point Capital HMPT shares fell to $1.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.14%.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Monday morning, moving up 1.5%.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.0%.
  • Great Ajax AJX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.35 and moving up 2.93%.
  • Xos XOS shares set a new yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 12.08% on the session.
  • AEye LIDR shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.
  • Conn's CONN shares fell to $6.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.12%.
  • Ivy High Income IVH shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.05.
  • Innate Pharma IPHA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT shares set a new yearly low of $18.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.69. Shares traded down 2.6%.
  • AllianzGI Convertible CBH shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded up 0.94%.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.58.
  • Spire Global SPIR stock hit $1.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.93%.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.71.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.17. Shares traded up 0.41%.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares fell to $2.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.36%.
  • The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA shares moved down 4.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41, drifting down 4.32%.
  • Voya Global Advantage IGA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
  • TrueCar TRUE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.47. Shares traded down 1.66%.
  • Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN shares set a new yearly low of $9.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was up 3.97% on the session.
  • Clene CLNN shares fell to $1.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 31.43%.
  • CHINA FUND CHN shares set a new yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL stock drifted up 3.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.62.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS shares fell to $3.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.07%.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.7%.
  • Momentus MNTS stock hit $1.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.92%.
  • SmileDirectClub SDC stock hit $0.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Linkbancorp LNKB stock hit $7.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
  • Modiv MDV stock hit a yearly low of $13.57. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
  • L.B. Foster FSTR stock set a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Monday, moving down 1.54%.
  • Cellectis CLLS stock drifted down 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI shares fell to $4.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.44%.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Monday, moving up 1.46%.
  • PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock hit a yearly low of $2.89. The stock was up 8.59% for the day.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Monday, moving down 1.48%.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.30 and moving up 2.07%.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.88. Shares traded up 1.03%.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Aterian ATER shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.28.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded up 4.04%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock traded down 5.26%.
  • Ellington Residential EARN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.70. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • Superior Industries Intl SUP stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
  • DTFTax-Free Income DTF shares moved down 0.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.99, drifting down 0.45%.
  • Romeo Power RMO shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was up 2.02% on the session.
  • IronNet IRNT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Monday, moving up 1.23%.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL stock hit $3.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.22%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.67%.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Arcimoto FUV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded down 3.99%.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.99%.
  • Innovate VATE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday morning, moving up 2.54%.
  • Travelzoo TZOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.35 and moving up 1.58%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit a yearly low of $3.99. The stock was down 11.11% for the day.
  • United-Guardian UG shares moved up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.14, drifting up 1.23%.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Salem Media Group SALM shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.72.
  • A2Z Smart Techs AZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Monday morning, moving down 10.99%.
  • MIND C.T.I. MNDO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.06 and moving down 1.45%.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Senstar Tech SNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares made a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Monday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.36%.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday morning, moving up 9.29%.
  • iBio IBIO shares fell to $0.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.82%.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.29.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.35. Shares traded up 2.86%.
  • Ecoark Hldgs ZEST shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded down 7.68%.
  • Takung Art TKAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.81 and moving down 14.45%.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Entera Bio ENTX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday, moving down 0.48%.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
  • Lizhi LIZI shares fell to $0.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • mCloud Technologies MCLD shares moved down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54, drifting down 0.64%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit $1.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Laser Photonics LASE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 0.68%.
  • Onconova Therapeutics ONTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX shares moved down 4.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 4.81%.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock drifted up 10.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
  • Carver Bancorp CARV stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Monday, moving down 0.75%.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 0.79%.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%.
  • Femasys FEMY stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was up 4.42% for the day.
  • Data Storage DTST stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.98. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Myomo MYO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock drifted down 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.
  • IMAC Holdings BACK stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell to $1.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.55%.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock hit $0.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.14. Shares traded up 4.2%.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.44. Shares traded up 4.63%.
  • Midatech Pharma MTP shares moved up 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting up 2.11%.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday, moving down 6.22%.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.70 and moving down 4.89%.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving up 4.98%.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday. The stock was down 4.14% for the day.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY shares fell to $0.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday morning, moving down 3.28%.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving down 7.97%.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Zovio ZVO shares fell to $0.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.66%.
  • SenesTech SNES shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, moving up 4.17%.
  • Yunhong CTI CTIB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week LowsBZI-ftwOptions