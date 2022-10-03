Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 402 companies made new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- Ra Medical Systems RMED's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 5159.35% to reach a new 52-week low.
- AMMO POWW shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows on Monday:
- Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares hit a yearly low of $67.66. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- United Parcel Service UPS shares hit a yearly low of $159.42. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Nike NKE stock hit $82.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.94%.
- BlackRock BLK shares moved up 3.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $543.23, drifting up 3.15%.
- Citigroup C stock hit a yearly low of $41.06. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
- Estee Lauder Cos EL stock hit $213.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.66%.
- Booking Holdings BKNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1,626.22. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.
- Colgate-Palmolive CL shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.43. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- ABB ABB shares set a new yearly low of $24.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.
- Fidelity National Info FIS shares made a new 52-week low of $74.70 on Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Moody's MCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $242.61 on Monday morning, moving up 2.65%.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.18%.
- Kimberly-Clark KMB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $111.90. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- KKR & Co KKR shares fell to $42.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.91%.
- Block SQ shares fell to $53.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.
- Yum Brands YUM stock drifted up 1.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.16.
- Chunghwa Telecom CHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.09. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Tyson Foods TSN shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.52.
- Aptiv APTV shares made a new 52-week low of $77.96 on Monday. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM shares hit a yearly low of $71.69. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- eBay EBAY shares set a new 52-week low of $36.18. The stock traded up 1.59%.
- DoorDash DASH stock hit $47.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.05%.
- Southwest Airlines LUV shares set a new 52-week low of $30.21. The stock traded up 1.48%.
- Delta Air Lines DAL stock set a new 52-week low of $27.20 on Monday, moving up 1.18%.
- Deutsche Bank DB shares set a new yearly low of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
- Avantor AVTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.55. The stock was up 3.01% on the session.
- Catalent CTLT shares were up 4.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.19.
- MongoDB MDB stock hit a yearly low of $185.51. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
- Tradeweb Markets TW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $55.64. Shares traded up 1.34%.
- Domino's Pizza DPZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $300.63. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- Polestar Automotive PSNY shares fell to $4.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.58%.
- Credit Suisse Group CS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Monday morning, moving up 3.03%.
- Comerica CMA stock set a new 52-week low of $70.64 on Monday, moving up 2.57%.
- Hasbro HAS shares made a new 52-week low of $66.70 on Monday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- Carnival CCL shares set a new yearly low of $6.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Ares Capital ARCC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.53 and moving up 2.67%.
- American Airlines Group AAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Annaly Capital Management NLY shares hit a yearly low of $16.52. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
- AppLovin APP stock hit $19.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.44%.
- Carnival CUK shares hit a yearly low of $5.80. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment CZR shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.31 on Monday morning, moving up 4.74%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC shares set a new yearly low of $6.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Zillow Gr Z shares made a new 52-week low of $27.92 on Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Zillow Gr ZG shares fell to $27.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.87%.
- Invesco IVZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.56. The stock was up 5.04% on the session.
- Dolby Laboratories DLB shares set a new 52-week low of $64.71. The stock traded up 1.08%.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock hit $28.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.33%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new yearly low of $12.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
- Starwood Property Trust STWD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.69 and moving up 1.59%.
- Lufax Holding LU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving down 2.44%.
- Envista Holdings NVST stock set a new 52-week low of $32.60 on Monday, moving up 1.98%.
- Five9 FIVN shares moved up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.06, drifting up 0.53%.
- Cable One CABO stock set a new 52-week low of $847.03 on Monday, moving up 1.25%.
- AGNC Investment AGNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.10. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
- Owl Rock Capital ORCC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.18. The stock traded up 2.46%.
- Teladoc Health TDOC stock set a new 52-week low of $24.67 on Monday, moving up 1.03%.
- New York Community NYCB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.47 and moving up 3.17%.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares moved up 1.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.94, drifting up 1.75%.
- Playtika Holding PLTK stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Monday, moving up 3.83%.
- Hilton Grand Vacations HGV shares moved up 3.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.13, drifting up 3.37%.
- QuantumScape QS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.88%.
- RingCentral RNG shares hit a yearly low of $37.19. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
- Wayfair W shares fell to $32.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.7%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding AB shares fell to $34.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.59%.
- Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares hit a yearly low of $20.26. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.
- Independent Bank INDB shares made a new 52-week low of $74.28 on Monday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
- Rithm Capital RITM shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.37. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.51. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
- Amedisys AMED stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $95.53. Shares traded up 1.32%.
- Grupo Televisa TV stock drifted up 1.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.35.
- Enstar Gr ESGR stock set a new 52-week low of $169.09 on Monday, moving up 1.31%.
- Neogen NEOG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.64 and moving down 0.11%.
- Travel+Leisure TNL stock set a new 52-week low of $33.57 on Monday, moving up 4.51%.
- BlackBerry BB shares fell to $4.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.17%.
- Kemper KMPR shares fell to $40.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.33%.
- Main Street Capital MAIN shares set a new yearly low of $32.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Papa John's International PZZA shares hit a yearly low of $68.62. The stock was up 2.52% on the session.
- Rapid7 RPD stock hit $42.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.7%.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 5.99% for the day.
- MGE Energy MGEE shares moved up 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $65.45, drifting up 4.19%.
- Nomad Foods NOMD shares hit a yearly low of $14.01. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock hit a yearly low of $21.51. The stock was up 4.74% for the day.
- Fisker FSR stock set a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Monday, moving up 0.33%.
- Carvana CVNA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.07%.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.50 and moving up 2.19%.
- DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Monday, moving up 4.56%.
- John Wiley & Sons WLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $37.33. Shares traded up 0.4%.
- Arbor Realty Trust ABR shares fell to $11.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.61%.
- Sotera Health SHC stock hit $6.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.96%.
- Life Time Group Hldgs LTH shares set a new 52-week low of $9.52. The stock traded up 2.97%.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares were up 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.53.
- WeWork WE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock traded up 1.89%.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares hit a yearly low of $8.13. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Reaves Utility Income UTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.16 and moving up 1.84%.
- Owens & Minor OMI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $23.64 and moving up 1.37%.
- Upwork UPWK shares moved up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.27, drifting up 0.59%.
- Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG shares made a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday. The stock was up 4.6% for the day.
- Upstart Hldgs UPST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.20 and moving up 0.45%.
- Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares set a new yearly low of $30.55 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.
- Mercury General MCY shares made a new 52-week low of $27.89 on Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Nikola NKLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was up 1.56% on the session.
- Madison Square Garden MSGE stock drifted up 1.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.75.
- Provident Finl Services PFS shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.28 on Monday morning, moving up 1.74%.
- Hercules Capital HTGC shares set a new yearly low of $11.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD stock drifted up 0.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.18.
- Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
- Novavax NVAX stock hit a yearly low of $17.12. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD stock drifted up 1.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.31.
- Angi ANGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Monday morning, moving down 4.92%.
- Triumph Bancorp TBK shares set a new yearly low of $53.68 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.
- Sixth Street Specialty TSLX shares hit a yearly low of $16.02. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.84. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.62 on Monday morning, moving up 2.27%.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Monday, moving up 3.11%.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares fell to $17.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.06%.
- First Commonwealth FCF stock hit $12.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.86%.
- Apollo Comml Real Est ARI shares moved up 0.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.92, drifting up 0.9%.
- Virtus Investment VRTS shares fell to $158.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.93%.
- Two Harbors Investment TWO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Monday morning, moving up 1.86%.
- Ladder Cap LADR stock hit a yearly low of $8.67. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
- KKR Real Estate Finance KREF stock hit a yearly low of $15.71. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Knowles KN shares made a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Monday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA stock hit $55.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.39%.
- PennyMac Mortgage PMT shares hit a yearly low of $11.08. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
- Rent-A-Center RCII stock set a new 52-week low of $16.82 on Monday, moving up 3.83%.
- Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.12.
- First Foundation FFWM shares set a new 52-week low of $17.92. The stock traded up 0.98%.
- Customers Bancorp CUBI shares were up 3.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.21.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded up 1.33%.
- E W Scripps SSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22. The stock was up 3.19% on the session.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock drifted down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.58.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.
- Malibu Boats MBUU shares made a new 52-week low of $46.71 on Monday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
- Solid Power SLDP stock hit $5.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.66%.
- Radius Global Infr RADI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Monday. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.
- Beyond Meat BYND stock drifted up 3.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.84.
- Zuora ZUO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.03%.
- Barings BDC BBDC shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.04.
- Brookline Bancorp BRKL shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.59 on Monday morning, moving up 1.46%.
- Membership Collective MCG shares moved down 4.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.50, drifting down 4.03%.
- Gogoro GGR shares moved down 2.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.60, drifting down 2.92%.
- Rackspace Tech RXT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock traded up 1.84%.
- Controladora Vuela VLRS shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was up 5.65% on the session.
- Amerant Bancorp AMTB shares moved up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.48, drifting up 0.64%.
- BrightSpire Capital BRSP shares set a new yearly low of $6.13 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
- Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit $1.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.72%.
- Heska HSKA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $71.42. Shares traded up 2.61%.
- Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.30. Shares traded up 1.54%.
- Bain Capital Specialty BCSF shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Byline Bancorp BY shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Monday morning, moving up 1.23%.
- TH International THCH shares were down 5.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.14.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock set a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Monday, moving up 0.76%.
- Conduent CNDT stock hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
- Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.14 on Monday morning, moving up 0.9%.
- Dole DOLE shares set a new 52-week low of $7.20. The stock traded up 3.9%.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday morning, moving down 3.8%.
- Ellington Financial EFC stock drifted up 1.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.81.
- WisdomTree Inv WETF stock drifted up 0.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61.
- Redwood Trust RWT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%.
- Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock hit $4.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.39%.
- SLR Investment SLRC shares fell to $12.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.32%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY stock hit $6.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.05%.
- Archer Aviation ACHR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.50 and moving up 2.11%.
- Redfin RDFN shares set a new yearly low of $5.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
- BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.65. Shares traded up 0.91%.
- BrightSphere Investment BSIG shares moved up 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76, drifting up 0.54%.
- Eventbrite EB shares fell to $5.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.15%.
- Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.23 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- FaZe Holdings FAZE shares hit a yearly low of $7.95. The stock was down 14.63% on the session.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR shares fell to $4.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.77%.
- Forestar Group FOR shares set a new yearly low of $11.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved up 1.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75, drifting up 1.93%.
- SomaLogic SLGC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Monday. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.
- NOVONIX NVX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 3.83%.
- HUYA HUYA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.
- TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- Dynex Cap DX stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.29. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares set a new 52-week low of $7.52. The stock traded up 3.69%.
- ContextLogic WISH stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 5.42% for the day.
- ATRenew RERE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.12 and moving down 2.17%.
- Blend Labs BLND shares hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
- Tuya TUYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning, moving down 2.21%.
- Holley HLLY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.46%.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.10.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
- Big Lots BIG shares fell to $15.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.57%.
- ACCO Brands ACCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Monday morning, moving up 3.98%.
- Capital Southwest CSWC stock hit a yearly low of $16.51. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Similarweb SMWB shares hit a yearly low of $5.85. The stock was up 2.73% on the session.
- Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded up 7.8%.
- PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Monday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- OneWater Marine ONEW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.
- Donegal Gr DGICA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.05. Shares traded down 0.07%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- trivago TRVG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded up 0.93%.
- Pitney Bowes PBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.30. Shares traded up 3.49%.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF shares moved up 0.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting up 0.8%.
- PetMed Express PETS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.02. Shares traded down 0.67%.
- 5E Advanced Materials FEAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.02. The stock was down 7.63% on the session.
- Tucows TCX stock hit a yearly low of $37.31. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- Codexis CDXS shares hit a yearly low of $5.73. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT shares were down 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.66.
- Columbia Seligman STK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.16 on Monday, moving up 1.51%.
- Garrett Motion GTX shares moved up 3.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57, drifting up 3.89%.
- Pennant Park Investment PNNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Monday morning, moving up 2.29%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit $5.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.27%.
- 8x8 EGHT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Monday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
- Sarcos Technology STRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.12 and moving up 1.35%.
- OneSpan OSPN stock hit $8.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.93%.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares set a new yearly low of $6.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
- AMMO POWW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.85. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.39. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- I-MAB IMAB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit $0.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.83%.
- Reservoir Media RSVR stock hit a yearly low of $4.79. The stock was up 4.1% for the day.
- LendingTree TREE shares set a new 52-week low of $23.22. The stock traded up 3.74%.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock drifted down 3.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.95.
- Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $7.96. The stock traded up 1.22%.
- Skillsoft SKIL shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving up 3.33%.
- CarParts.com PRTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.98. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
- Cipher Mining CIFR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.13 and moving down 7.94%.
- Marine Prods MPX shares set a new 52-week low of $7.77. The stock traded down 1.22%.
- Manitowoc Co MTW shares fell to $7.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.13%.
- Absci ABSI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
- Franklin Street Props FSP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- Rite Aid RAD shares made a new 52-week low of $4.44 on Monday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
- Astronics ATRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.56%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares fell to $9.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.55%.
- Horizon Tech Finance HRZN shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.67.
- BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.31. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- Saratoga Investment SAR stock set a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday, moving down 0.31%.
- Groupon GRPN shares set a new yearly low of $7.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Terran Orbital LLAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Monday morning, moving down 0.85%.
- Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit $3.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.17%.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday morning, moving down 1.93%.
- NexPoint Real Estate NREF stock drifted up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16.
- EHang Holdings EH shares were down 5.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.94.
- Gannett Co GCI shares moved up 0.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48, drifting up 0.33%.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Sono Group SEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.45. Shares traded down 2.36%.
- HF Foods Group HFFG stock drifted up 0.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86.
- Volta VLTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.24%.
- Home Point Capital HMPT shares fell to $1.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.14%.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Monday morning, moving up 1.5%.
- ThredUp TDUP stock hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.0%.
- Great Ajax AJX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.35 and moving up 2.93%.
- Xos XOS shares set a new yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 12.08% on the session.
- AEye LIDR shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.
- Conn's CONN shares fell to $6.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.12%.
- Ivy High Income IVH shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.05.
- Innate Pharma IPHA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT shares set a new yearly low of $18.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.69. Shares traded down 2.6%.
- AllianzGI Convertible CBH shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded up 0.94%.
- WM Tech MAPS shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.58.
- Spire Global SPIR stock hit $1.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.93%.
- Lifetime Brands LCUT shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.71.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.17. Shares traded up 0.41%.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares fell to $2.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.36%.
- The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
- Doma Holdings DOMA shares moved down 4.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41, drifting down 4.32%.
- Voya Global Advantage IGA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
- TrueCar TRUE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.47. Shares traded down 1.66%.
- Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN shares set a new yearly low of $9.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
- Ideanomics IDEX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was up 3.97% on the session.
- Clene CLNN shares fell to $1.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 31.43%.
- CHINA FUND CHN shares set a new yearly low of $11.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL stock drifted up 3.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.62.
- SuRo Capital SSSS shares fell to $3.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.07%.
- Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.7%.
- Momentus MNTS stock hit $1.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.92%.
- SmileDirectClub SDC stock hit $0.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.01%.
- Linkbancorp LNKB stock hit $7.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
- Modiv MDV stock hit a yearly low of $13.57. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
- L.B. Foster FSTR stock set a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Monday, moving down 1.54%.
- Cellectis CLLS stock drifted down 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI shares fell to $4.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.44%.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.
- AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Monday, moving up 1.46%.
- PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock hit a yearly low of $2.89. The stock was up 8.59% for the day.
- Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Monday, moving down 1.48%.
- Knightscope KSCP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.30 and moving up 2.07%.
- Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.88. Shares traded up 1.03%.
- Standard BioTools LAB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Aterian ATER shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.28.
- Cue Biopharma CUE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded up 4.04%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock traded down 5.26%.
- Ellington Residential EARN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.70. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- Superior Industries Intl SUP stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- DTFTax-Free Income DTF shares moved down 0.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.99, drifting down 0.45%.
- Romeo Power RMO shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was up 2.02% on the session.
- IronNet IRNT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Monday, moving up 1.23%.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL stock hit $3.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.22%.
- Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.67%.
- Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- BitNile Hldgs NILE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- Arcimoto FUV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded down 3.99%.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.99%.
- Innovate VATE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday morning, moving up 2.54%.
- Travelzoo TZOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.35 and moving up 1.58%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit a yearly low of $3.99. The stock was down 11.11% for the day.
- United-Guardian UG shares moved up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.14, drifting up 1.23%.
- National CineMedia NCMI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
- Renalytix RNLX shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Salem Media Group SALM shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.72.
- A2Z Smart Techs AZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Monday morning, moving down 10.99%.
- MIND C.T.I. MNDO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.06 and moving down 1.45%.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- Senstar Tech SNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares made a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Monday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.36%.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday morning, moving up 9.29%.
- iBio IBIO shares fell to $0.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.82%.
- CarLotz LOTZ shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.29.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.35. Shares traded up 2.86%.
- Ecoark Hldgs ZEST shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded down 7.68%.
- Takung Art TKAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.81 and moving down 14.45%.
- Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Entera Bio ENTX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday, moving down 0.48%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
- Kingstone Companies KINS stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
- Lizhi LIZI shares fell to $0.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- mCloud Technologies MCLD shares moved down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54, drifting down 0.64%.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit $1.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 0.68%.
- Onconova Therapeutics ONTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares moved down 4.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 4.81%.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock drifted up 10.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
- Carver Bancorp CARV stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Monday, moving down 0.75%.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 0.79%.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%.
- Femasys FEMY stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was up 4.42% for the day.
- Data Storage DTST stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.98. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Myomo MYO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock drifted down 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.
- IMAC Holdings BACK stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
- Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell to $1.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.55%.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock hit $0.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.65%.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.14. Shares traded up 4.2%.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.44. Shares traded up 4.63%.
- Midatech Pharma MTP shares moved up 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting up 2.11%.
- SINTX Technologies SINT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday, moving down 6.22%.
- LogicMark LGMK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.70 and moving down 4.89%.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving up 4.98%.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday. The stock was down 4.14% for the day.
- SunLink Health Systems SSY shares fell to $0.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday morning, moving down 3.28%.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving down 7.97%.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Zovio ZVO shares fell to $0.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.66%.
- SenesTech SNES shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning, moving up 4.17%.
- Yunhong CTI CTIB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
