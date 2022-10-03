What Are Whales Doing With Bank of America

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $560,849 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $143,669.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 9271.67 with a total volume of 4,780.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $39.00 $104.3K 796 358 BAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $45.00 $100.7K 721 70 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $39.00 $90.1K 796 136 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $39.00 $82.5K 796 458 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $39.00 $82.1K 796 558

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,506,188, the price of BAC is up 2.57% at $30.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

