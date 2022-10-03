What Are Whales Doing With Meta Platforms

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms META.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $7,171,141, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,017,228.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $330.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $200.00 $6.7M 10.2K 1.0K META PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $136.00 $116.0K 1.5K 211 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $140.00 $108.9K 2.7K 3.3K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $105.7K 9.4K 41 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $100.00 $86.7K 311 20

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $200.00 $6.7M 10.2K 1.0K META PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $136.00 $116.0K 1.5K 211 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $140.00 $108.9K 2.7K 3.3K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $105.7K 9.4K 41 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $100.00 $86.7K 311 20

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,728,419, the price of META is up 1.74% at $138.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.