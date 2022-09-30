Keurig Dr Pepper Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Keurig Dr Pepper.

Looking at options history for Keurig Dr Pepper KDP we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $283,675 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $453,194.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $36.0 to $37.0 for Keurig Dr Pepper over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Keurig Dr Pepper options trades today is 592.83 with a total volume of 10,556.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Keurig Dr Pepper's big money trades within a strike price range of $36.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KDP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $36.00 $114.2K 50 787 KDP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $36.00 $113.6K 1.0K 599 KDP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $36.00 $107.5K 94 776 KDP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $36.00 $79.5K 50 2.1K KDP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $36.00 $52.7K 94 0

Where Is Keurig Dr Pepper Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,014,783, the price of KDP is down -0.33% at $36.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Keurig Dr Pepper:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $37

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.