What Are Whales Doing With Southwestern Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Southwestern Energy SWN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SWN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Southwestern Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,055, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $414,971..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $6.0 for Southwestern Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Southwestern Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Southwestern Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.0 to $6.0 in the last 30 days.

Southwestern Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $70.6K 264 88 SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $60.4K 264 5.1K SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $51.6K 264 4.5K SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $44.9K 264 7.1K SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $40.0K 264 3.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $70.6K 264 88 SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $60.4K 264 5.1K SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $51.6K 264 4.5K SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $44.9K 264 7.1K SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $6.00 $40.0K 264 3.0K

Where Is Southwestern Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,881,207, the price of SWN is up 1.49% at $6.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Southwestern Energy:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Southwestern Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Southwestern Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.