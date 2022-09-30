What Are Whales Doing With Wayfair

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $551,062 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $275,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $115.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 1046.4 with a total volume of 2,104.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $24.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $165.0K 461 504 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $130.0K 2.7K 509 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $115.0K 834 100 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $78.0K 3.5K 389 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $54.6K 3.5K 11

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,887,742, the price of W is down -3.52% at $33.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

