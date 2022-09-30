Lowe's Companies Whale Trades For September 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $723,452 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $425,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $195.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $190.00 $310.0K 912 646 LOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $185.00 $292.5K 1.8K 1.5K LOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $190.00 $144.4K 2.3K 100 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $190.00 $121.5K 9.2K 506 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $185.00 $53.8K 288 47

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,291,973, the price of LOW is down -0.24% at $190.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

