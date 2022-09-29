This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ulta Beauty

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ulta Beauty.

Looking at options history for Ulta Beauty ULTA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $344,131 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $163,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $355.0 to $580.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 105.09 with a total volume of 178.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $355.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $400.00 $62.5K 522 58 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $380.00 $62.1K 9 50 ULTA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $580.00 $54.6K 0 3 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $51.9K 336 26 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $46.8K 49 7

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $400.00 $62.5K 522 58 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $380.00 $62.1K 9 50 ULTA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $580.00 $54.6K 0 3 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $51.9K 336 26 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $46.8K 49 7

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 365,038, the price of ULTA is down -1.37% at $403.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ulta Beauty, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.