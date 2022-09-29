10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $35.0K 8.2K 3.5K MCK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $380.00 $28.6K 3.5K 721 ABBV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $139.00 $32.3K 248 314 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $51.2K 4.8K 276 GKOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $45.3K 239 217 APLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $29.5K 1.4K 60 AXSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $83.7K 160 25 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $550.00 $35.4K 711 15 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $520.00 $27.4K 552 14 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $680.00 $48.5K 46 10

• For ISEE ISEE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 8292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCK MCK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV ABBV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIIB BIIB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 4838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GKOS GKOS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLS APLS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXSM AXSM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 477 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $3350.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO TMO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $2365.0 per contract. There were 711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $3430.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REGN REGN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $6940.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

