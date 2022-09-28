Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LEN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lennar LEN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Lennar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $284,685, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $242,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lennar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lennar's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Lennar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $83.8K 1.6K 1 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $82.00 $72.5K 585 504 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $77.50 $61.1K 844 140 LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $44.0K 330 363 LEN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $75.00 $38.5K 2.1K 100

Where Is Lennar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,804,192, the price of LEN is up 5.38% at $77.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Lennar:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lennar, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $89

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lennar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.