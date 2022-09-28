Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KMX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CarMax KMX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KMX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for CarMax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $384,425, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,064,636.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for CarMax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CarMax's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CarMax's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

CarMax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $261.0K 1.9K 1.8K KMX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $77.50 $218.4K 16 195 KMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $183.5K 66 694 KMX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $170.1K 3.0K 663 KMX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $80.00 $165.1K 3.0K 175

Where Is CarMax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,505,935, the price of KMX is up 4.56% at $84.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On CarMax:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $100

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CarMax, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

