What Are Whales Doing With Etsy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Etsy ETSY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $305,713, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $162,320.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $125.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $100.00 $65.7K 235 181 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $120.00 $61.2K 12 40 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $56.1K 454 261 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $80.00 $46.5K 311 56 ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $100.00 $45.8K 667 59

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 977,885, the price of ETSY is up 4.12% at $100.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120

