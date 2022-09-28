This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $559,277 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,560,638.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $170.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $85.00 $307.0K 102 100 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $217.8K 4.1K 765 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $189.2K 4.1K 352 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $130.00 $134.4K 9.1K 341 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $130.00 $100.0K 9.1K 591

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,136,507, the price of JPM is up 1.79% at $107.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

