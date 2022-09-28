What Are Whales Doing With Morgan Stanley

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $587,361 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $128,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.5 to $100.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale trades within a strike price range from $77.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $198.0K 1.4K 454 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $89.1K 10.3K 34 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $67.6K 10.3K 0 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $42.0K 3.4K 0 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $77.50 $41.2K 731 56

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,199,657, the price of MS is up 2.29% at $81.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.