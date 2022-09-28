This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $420,790 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $220,690.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $220.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 1492.44 with a total volume of 1,060.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $135.00 $246.4K 1.2K 187 META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $220.00 $68.2K 2.5K 8 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $125.00 $59.0K 127 50 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $135.00 $56.0K 665 512 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $137.00 $42.6K 1.9K 198

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,068,421, the price of META is up 1.83% at $136.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

