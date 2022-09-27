What Are Whales Doing With Transocean

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Transocean RIG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Transocean.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $578,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $510,287..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $3.0 for Transocean over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Transocean's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Transocean's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $3.0 in the last 30 days.

Transocean Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $3.00 $578.0K 9.8K 132 RIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $90.7K 5.5K 45 RIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $3.00 $75.0K 20.7K 8.2K RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $73.5K 8.8K 500 RIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $70.7K 5.5K 2.1K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $3.00 $578.0K 9.8K 132 RIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $90.7K 5.5K 45 RIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $3.00 $75.0K 20.7K 8.2K RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $73.5K 8.8K 500 RIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $70.7K 5.5K 2.1K

Where Is Transocean Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,283,516, the price of RIG is up 3.56% at $2.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Transocean:

BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $8

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Transocean, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.