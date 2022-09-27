Tricida Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tricida.

Looking at options history for Tricida TCDA we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $629,325 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $82,390.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $5.0 for Tricida over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tricida's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tricida's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $5.0 in the last 30 days.

Tricida Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $240.0K 11.8K 1.2K TCDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $145.9K 11.8K 1.2K TCDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $52.3K 11.8K 2.4K TCDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $50.5K 254 105 TCDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $48.0K 11.8K 2.8K

Where Is Tricida Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 329,625, the price of TCDA is up 5.33% at $9.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

