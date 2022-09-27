What Are Whales Doing With Twitter

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $630,472 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $730,065.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $47.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $199.5K 57.9K 2 TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $47.00 $194.0K 8.2K 224 TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $46.50 $160.0K 258 4.0K TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $42.00 $136.8K 4.2K 710 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $39.00 $89.7K 6.9K 553

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,544,121, the price of TWTR is up 0.71% at $41.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twitter, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.