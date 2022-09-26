Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Union Pacific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,359,733, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $377,185.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $225.0 for Union Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Union Pacific options trades today is 1269.0 with a total volume of 9,913.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Union Pacific's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $225.0 over the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $685.5K 2.4K 4 UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $186.3K 3.3K 472 UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $114.8K 3.3K 1.6K UNP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $200.00 $99.0K 3.3K 1.8K UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $93.1K 3.3K 235

Where Is Union Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,091,805, the price of UNP is down -1.17% at $201.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Union Pacific:

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $230

