This Is What Whales Are Betting On Warner Bros.Discovery

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery.

Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $421,537 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $236,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $27.5 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros.Discovery's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros.Discovery's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $143.1K 4.3K 102 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $27.50 $64.6K 0 77 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.9K 40 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $48.0K 3.7K 105 WBD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $22.50 $44.8K 2.9K 40

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $143.1K 4.3K 102 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $27.50 $64.6K 0 77 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.9K 40 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $48.0K 3.7K 105 WBD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $22.50 $44.8K 2.9K 40

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,674,429, the price of WBD is down -1.89% at $11.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.