Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,575,802, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $752,561.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $50.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.00 $704.7K 0 2.2K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $23.00 $192.9K 5.2K 640 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $33.00 $142.3K 220 2.6K UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $115.1K 3.6K 165 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $106.0K 19.5K 113

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,054,797, the price of UAL is down -3.08% at $32.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

