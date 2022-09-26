This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wynn Resorts

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $274,247, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,168,234.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $135.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wynn Resorts options trades today is 966.59 with a total volume of 14,631.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wynn Resorts's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $399.7K 768 100 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $61.00 $127.6K 264 223 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $86.1K 1.8K 338 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $61.00 $70.0K 1.2K 841 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $67.2K 1.8K 105

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $399.7K 768 100 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $61.00 $127.6K 264 223 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $86.1K 1.8K 338 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $61.00 $70.0K 1.2K 841 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $67.2K 1.8K 105

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,266,229, the price of WYNN is up 12.05% at $66.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.