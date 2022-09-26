This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,301,889 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,175,467.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $195.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 4148.6 with a total volume of 107,809.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $120.00 $362.8K 204 103 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $125.00 $130.5K 11.0K 26 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $127.5K 3.3K 19 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $130.00 $100.1K 6.5K 2.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $125.00 $87.1K 11.0K 642

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,078,336, the price of NVDA is down -0.76% at $124.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $165

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.