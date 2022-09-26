What Are Whales Doing With Trade Desk

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $384,830, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $1,144,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $72.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 1548.56 with a total volume of 625.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $72.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $530.0K 1.0K 0 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $470.0K 1.0K 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $123.9K 507 147 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $99.9K 2.9K 137 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $59.0K 1.7K 51

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,513,476, the price of TTD is up 1.77% at $58.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trade Desk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.