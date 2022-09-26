Boeing Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $3,245,751 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $601,148.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $255.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 1583.56 with a total volume of 6,344.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $240.00 $1.0M 15 95 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $215.00 $747.0K 390 100 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $292.5K 3.6K 50 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $206.2K 386 0 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $175.2K 1.0K 0

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 727,510, the price of BA is down -0.72% at $130.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boeing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.