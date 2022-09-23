Looking At Kohl's's Recent Whale Trades

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Kohl's KSS summing a total amount of $483,854.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 414,322.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $65.0 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $180.5K 124 46 KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $101.9K 508 202 KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $92.4K 312 210 KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $55.4K 71 220 KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $42.0K 3.6K 441

Where Is Kohl's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,036,862, the price of KSS is down -4.64% at $25.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

