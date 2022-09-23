What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 86 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 56 are puts, for a total amount of $4,501,637, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,491,170.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $450.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $62.5 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $1.1M 1.0K 26 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $92.50 $107.0K 628 245 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $86.00 $101.9K 532 1.4K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $87.00 $100.4K 1.2K 7.8K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $95.7K 599 213

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,821,219, the price of PYPL is down -1.76% at $86.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $114

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Raymond James upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $123

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

