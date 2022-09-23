JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $1,977,036 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $308,733.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $140.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 5042.29 with a total volume of 9,757.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $666.0K 1.5K 300 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $94.0K 33 33 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $63.5K 802 2 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $61.1K 3.5K 204 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $61.0K 13.4K 282

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,614,030, the price of JPM is down -2.77% at $108.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

