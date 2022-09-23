Looking At APA's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on APA.

Looking at options history for APA APA we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,531,817 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $137,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for APA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $613.8K 2.3K 951 APA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $42.50 $440.0K 2.0K 460 APA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $363.1K 2.3K 0 APA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $32.50 $330.1K 158 1.0K APA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $42.50 $215.0K 2.0K 460

Where Is APA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,198,636, the price of APA is down -11.18% at $32.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On APA:

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for APA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.