Enphase Energy Whale Trades For September 23

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $598,177, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $153,140.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $400.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $114.2K 458 103 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $76.2K 232 100 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $260.00 $75.3K 1.0K 34 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $280.00 $52.5K 1.4K 297 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $310.00 $47.4K 499 50

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 997,957, the price of ENPH is down -2.77% at $275.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

