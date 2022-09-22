What Are Whales Doing With Verizon Communications

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Verizon Communications VZ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Verizon Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $415,152, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $288,364.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.5 to $50.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Verizon Communications options trades today is 8345.5 with a total volume of 10,113.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Verizon Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $39.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $81.0K 6.9K 217 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $79.0K 6.3K 0 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $77.2K 27.4K 205 VZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $50.00 $51.7K 6.4K 93 VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $50.4K 7.1K 2.1K

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,765,359, the price of VZ is up 1.17% at $39.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Verizon Communications, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.