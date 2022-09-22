ñol

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DOW

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 4:09 PM | 2 min read
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dow.

Looking at options history for Dow DOW we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $932,522 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $147,343.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $47.5 for Dow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dow options trades today is 1662.8 with a total volume of 6,610.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dow's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $47.5 over the last 30 days.

Dow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $367.5K 730 757
DOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $135.1K 410 317
DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $106.8K 1.3K 480
DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $42.50 $84.5K 419 193
DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $44.00 $78.0K 729 678

Where Is Dow Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,041,710, the price of DOW is up 0.22% at $45.08.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

