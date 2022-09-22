Eli Lilly Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $883,177 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $538,075.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $380.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 625.07 with a total volume of 4,625.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $552.5K 2.1K 500 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $84.7K 352 13 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $310.00 $72.6K 640 90 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $380.00 $72.4K 0 10 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $290.00 $67.2K 353 484

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,405,595, the price of LLY is up 4.58% at $310.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $412.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $396.

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $363

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Eli Lilly, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.