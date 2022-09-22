10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $295.00 $27.6K 3.2K 80.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $118.00 $30.3K 351 6.2K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $23.00 $240.5K 77 1.8K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $110.00 $30.0K 119 1.7K MGM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $30.50 $119.0K 3 1.0K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $17.00 $129.3K 1 424 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $78.00 $25.0K 382 384 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $51.4K 4.7K 383 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $35.2K 953 234 BBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $68.3K 1.4K 192

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 3219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 1836 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.5K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM MGM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $30.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 424 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.3K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN LEN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 4792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 484 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 1400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

