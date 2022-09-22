Hilton Worldwide Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Looking at options history for Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $667,635 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $320,023.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $130.0 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hilton Worldwide Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $110.00 $434.3K 673 1 HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $182.2K 802 346 HLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $130.00 $82.2K 25 47 HLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $44.8K 831 230 HLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $40.9K 3.8K 78

Where Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,167,220, the price of HLT is down -4.21% at $119.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Hilton Worldwide Holdings:

Berenberg upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $152

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.