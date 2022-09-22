Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Visa

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Visa V.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $559,590, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $441,237.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $200.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 3113.8 with a total volume of 4,104.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $241.8K 4.4K 161 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $95.6K 3.5K 126 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $185.00 $91.5K 3.2K 241 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $185.00 $87.6K 3.2K 393 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $77.7K 3.7K 104

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 816,532, the price of V is down -0.54% at $186.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Visa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.