This Is What Whales Are Betting On JinkoSolar Holding Co

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JKS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $370,570, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $203,110.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $70.0 for JinkoSolar Holding Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JinkoSolar Holding Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JinkoSolar Holding Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $52.50 $80.0K 4 200 JKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $62.50 $76.5K 0 137 JKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $76.5K 2.1K 313 JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $71.4K 0 120 JKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $62.50 $50.4K 0 195

Where Is JinkoSolar Holding Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 788,188, the price of JKS is up 2.07% at $56.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On JinkoSolar Holding Co:

GLJ Research has decided to maintain their Sell rating on JinkoSolar Holding Co, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on JinkoSolar Holding Co, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.