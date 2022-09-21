NovoCure Whale Trades For September 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NovoCure.

Looking at options history for NovoCure NVCR we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 3% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 96% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $693,844 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $732,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $185.0 for NovoCure over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NovoCure's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NovoCure's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

NovoCure Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $130.00 $219.6K 0 480 NVCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $130.00 $67.1K 0 535 NVCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $130.00 $66.0K 0 590 NVCR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $130.00 $65.0K 0 100 NVCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $130.00 $65.0K 0 50

Where Is NovoCure Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 235,457, the price of NVCR is down -4.4% at $78.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NovoCure, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.