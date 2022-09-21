What Are Whales Doing With Carnival

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $658,740 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $176,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $30.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 10510.64 with a total volume of 48,924.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $10.50 $96.1K 3.8K 10.1K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $10.00 $74.2K 4.2K 4.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $10.50 $64.8K 3.8K 5.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $10.50 $60.0K 3.8K 8.1K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $10.50 $59.0K 3.8K 7.0K

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 48,214,041, the price of CCL is down -1.2% at $10.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

