10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $157.50 $25.7K 7.1K 15.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $134.00 $25.2K 3.8K 5.8K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $23.50 $36.0K 2.7K 3.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $31.5K 8.9K 2.4K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $692.7K 2.7K 2.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $31.00 $33.9K 636 1.8K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $39.5K 9.7K 1.7K TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $230.00 $65.7K 254 1.1K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $148.0K 571 1.0K ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $118.00 $26.7K 55 889

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 7148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $134.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 3825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 2755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 8943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $692.7K, with a price of $13855.0 per contract. There were 2759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 485 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 9734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM TEAM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $319.0 per contract. There were 254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 177 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANET ANET, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.