Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 71 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,657,632 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $1,787,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $200.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $251.5K 5.1K 542 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $130.00 $131.2K 170 50 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $103.4K 4.8K 733 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $96.9K 2.1K 215 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $75.5K 5.7K 794

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,992,329, the price of NVDA is up 2.47% at $135.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $248.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

