This Is What Whales Are Betting On Western Digital

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Western Digital WDC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Western Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $405,620, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $71,767.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $47.5 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Western Digital options trades today is 1742.75 with a total volume of 1,428.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Western Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $47.5 over the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $71.7K 31 79 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $62.5K 4.3K 276 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $59.0K 1.5K 280 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $55.2K 4.3K 166 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $55.0K 4.3K 122

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $71.7K 31 79 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $62.5K 4.3K 276 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $59.0K 1.5K 280 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $55.2K 4.3K 166 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $55.0K 4.3K 122

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,407,048, the price of WDC is up 0.79% at $35.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Western Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.