Looking At McDonald's's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $624,405 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $362,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $310.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $252.50 $172.4K 256 285 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $245.00 $141.5K 569 593 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $255.00 $105.0K 263 652 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $260.00 $76.9K 2.8K 187 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $255.00 $69.8K 263 70

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,135,256, the price of MCD is down -0.58% at $255.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $267

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

