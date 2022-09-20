Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $319,209 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $195,951.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $40.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 5116.3 with a total volume of 1,749.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $83.7K 8.2K 90 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $78.7K 31.3K 75 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $46.2K 2.3K 115 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $28.50 $44.8K 50 7 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $29.00 $41.6K 4.3K 336

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,663,248, the price of INTC is down -1.07% at $29.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $32

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.