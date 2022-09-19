Chipotle Mexican Grill Whale Trades For September 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $619,520 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,088,487.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1000.0 to $2100.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 65.53 with a total volume of 556.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $1000.0 to $2100.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $1800.00 $220.4K 499 105 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $1500.00 $201.9K 18 20 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $1800.00 $102.7K 499 29 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $1800.00 $96.0K 499 12 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $1000.00 $74.5K 5 1

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 166,446, the price of CMG is up 0.54% at $1702.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2000

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

