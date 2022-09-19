ñol

Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 3:37 PM | 3 min read
Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for AMC Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $197,788, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $313,706.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $20.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $8.00 $58.4K 700 406
AMC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $20.00 $57.8K 857 181
AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $8.00 $52.8K 617 221
AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $52.0K 395 100
AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $51.6K 980 181

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 16,972,962, the price of AMC is down -0.17% at $8.96.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On AMC Entertainment:

  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on AMC Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AMC Entertainment, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

