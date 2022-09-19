What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 123 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 94 are puts, for a total amount of $5,318,449, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,378,858.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $140.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $165.6K 31.0K 525 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $112.5K 12.7K 544 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $85.00 $94.0K 4.9K 489 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $86.8K 11.4K 585 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $76.00 $84.6K 1.0K 1.5K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 48,808,698, the price of AMD is down -0.3% at $76.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $122

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

