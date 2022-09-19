Looking At Cameco's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco CCJ we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $842,743 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $506,986.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $30.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 7088.0 with a total volume of 10,389.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $23.00 $501.4K 10.6K 5.1K CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $23.00 $341.2K 10.6K 2.9K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $29.00 $151.0K 3.6K 135 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $64.3K 7.3K 125 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $28.00 $63.6K 4.1K 1.0K

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,992,509, the price of CCJ is up 1.0% at $28.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

