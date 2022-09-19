Looking At Transocean's Recent Whale Trades

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Transocean RIG summing a total amount of $552,570.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 177,196.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $2.5 for Transocean over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Transocean's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Transocean's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $2.5 in the last 30 days.

Transocean Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $90.0K 80 500 RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $88.5K 80 2.5K RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $88.4K 80 2.0K RIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $87.7K 12.0K 1.9K RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $59.5K 80 1.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $90.0K 80 500 RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $88.5K 80 2.5K RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $88.4K 80 2.0K RIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $87.7K 12.0K 1.9K RIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $59.5K 80 1.0K

Where Is Transocean Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,786,274, the price of RIG is down -1.65% at $2.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Transocean:

BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $8

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Transocean, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.