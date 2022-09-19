Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Moderna MRNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $2,426,958, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $406,578.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $165.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $193.2K 995 79 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $125.00 $122.1K 47 61 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $120.00 $118.0K 748 1.0K MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $114.0K 788 404 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $114.0K 788 304

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $193.2K 995 79 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $125.00 $122.1K 47 61 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $120.00 $118.0K 748 1.0K MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $114.0K 788 404 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $114.0K 788 304

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,697,322, the price of MRNA is down -8.26% at $126.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $165

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Moderna, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.